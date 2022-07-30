Police clear Logansport Ivy Tech campus; no threats found

Jul. 29—The Logansport campus of Ivy Tech Community College was evacuated Friday morning due to a bomb threat, but police found no evidence of any foul play.

Multiple police and fire vehicles arrived at the school shortly before noon to evacuate the campus.

Logansport Police Sgt. Dan Frye said police went through the building and did not find anything. Police are bringing in dogs to make sure they did not miss anything, but are now treating the call as a hoax.

This story will be updated.