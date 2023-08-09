UPDATE: Police clear scene in Pottsville after 10-plus hours

Aug. 9—POTTSVILLE — A police standoff that went on for at least 10 hours ended early Wednesday, but police have not said what initiated the massive law enforcement show of force in the city or if anyone was arrested.

The county communications center said the incident in the Yorkville section of the city ended sometime after 2 a.m.

It's not known if anyone was taken into custody, but an unconfirmed report indicates the man police were seeking had left the home before they arrived.

"I'm just happy with the police response," Karen Portland, who lives on South 19th Street, said around 11 p.m. as she arrived home from the nearby Yorkville Hose Company block party. She said a police car that blocked off Norwegian Street around 4 and 5 p.m. between South 19th Street and West Market Street was the first evidence something was amiss.

At various times during the encounter, police used a bullhorn to communicate with a person they were addressing as John.

When that appeared unsuccessful, a siren noise sounded almost continuously from about 10:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.

People gathered in the area said they believe police were at a home on the 1800 block of West Norwegian where an American flag was flying upside down.

About 12:30 a.m. several individuals could be seen in an upstairs room searching using a flashlight and even opened a window as seen in a view from Mahantongo Street side. Lights were on in the first and second floors.

An armored vehicle that arrived about 6 p.m. Tuesday joined a large law enforcement presence in the area of South 19th and West Norwegian.

About eight shots or loud bangs were heard around 9:30 p.m.

Reports of numerous police in the area began sometime after 5 p.m. A state police special emergency response team arrived at the scene.

Trooper David Beohm, public information officer for Reading-based Troop L, said by phone Tuesday evening that the response team had been alerted about the incident about 4:30 p.m.

Police at the scene did not disclose what was happening; Beohm could only say the incident was ongoing.

There was yellow crime scene tape across 19th Street, and in addition to 19th and West Norwegian streets, portions of West Market Street (Route 209) in the area were closed.

The armored vehicle was parked at South 19th and West Market streets about 6:15 p.m. Around 6:45 p.m., a sharpshooter was visible on a nearby rooftop.

There was a loud bang about 7:35 p.m., and there was other noise around 7:40 p.m. Shortly thereafter, a vehicle with a battering ram was driving on Norwegian Street. Another loud bang was heard shortly after 8 p.m.

Police were also using a bullhorn at the scene, but what they were saying could not be heard from a distance.

Just a few blocks from the incident, the Yorkville Hose Company block party was taking place.

The crowd at the block party was a little thin in the wake of the nearby incident.

"It definitely affected people being able to get here," Chuck Bowers, Yorkville Hose president, said at the party.

The scent of frying blinis and funnel cake, however, attracted a large crowd as the evening progressed.

Bowers was selling $5 bundles of tickets to a long line of patrons as dusk approached.

The traditional fire apparatus parade, a crowd favorite, was held without sirens, so as not to interfere with the police action.

"We kept it to lights only," Bowers said.

Not hearing sirens, Marc Alford almost missed the parade.

"It was nice," said Alford, who lives in the 1800 block of Mahantongo Street. "But it wasn't the same without the sirens."

Fire equipment from Pine Grove to Coaldale, and seemingly just about every community in between, participated in the parade.

(Updated to clarify that the shots heard about 9:30 p.m. may have been bangs.)

