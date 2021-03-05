Police cleared of criminal wrongdoing in four shootings

RANDALL CHASE
·4 min read

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Department of Justice has cleared police of criminal wrongdoing in four shootings last year, one of them fatal.

Reports released Friday concluded that police were justified in using lethal force in each incident, including the death last May of a man who fatally shot an elderly couple visiting their son’s grave at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery.

After shooting Paul Marino, 86, and his wife, Lidia, 85, Sheldon Francis fled into a nearby wooded area where he had erected a makeshift tent, armed with a rifle and several handguns, according to the DOJ.

The law enforcement response included a Delaware State Police armored vehicle, which took heavy rifle fire from Francis.

Three troopers in the vehicle, including Cpl. Ricardo Torres, got out and began returning fire. One of the rounds fired by Torres struck Francis in the head, according to the DOJ report.

Police initially were unsure whether Francis had killed himself.

The DOJ’s Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust concluded that Torres feared for his life and was justified in using deadly force to protect himself and others.

Investigators did not reveal any known connection between Francis and his victims. Relatives of Francis told police that he had become “extremely paranoid” about contracting COVID-19 and that he had developed a “doomsday-like” attitude, according to the report.

The three other shootings involved Wilmington and New Castle County police officers.

Jabri Hunter was shot by Wilmington police officer Luis Vazquez in April after police found him passed out behind the steering wheel of a vehicle at an intersection.

Police said Hunter ignored commands to put the vehicle in park and roll the window down, and that officers saw him reach into his pants and believed he had a weapon. As the vehicle crept forward, one officer tried to break a window with his baton, resulting in a loud bang. At the same time, Vazquez saw Hunter quickly move his hands from his pants, according to police.

“The loud bang ... coupled with the sudden movement of Hunter’s hands from his pants led Officer Vazquez to believe Hunter was shooting,” investigators wrote.

Vazquez, standing on the passenger side of the vehicle, fired three times, striking Hunter in the shoulder and torso.

Investigators said Vazquez’s belief that officers on the driver’s side of the vehicle were being fired upon was not negligent under the circumstances.

Police recovered a handgun in Hunter’s pants, 38 bags of heroin at the scene, and 26 more bags from his sneaker at the hospital, according to the report. The gun he was carrying was linked through a criminal database to two shootings in 2019, according to the DOJ report.

Toxicology testing on Hunter returned positive results for fentanyl, benzodiazepines and marijuana, investigators said, adding that the fentanyl was most likely from pain medication administered at a hospital.

Hunter is charged with possession or control of a firearm by a person prohibited because of a prior felony conviction, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and illegal possession of a controlled substance or counterfeit controlled substance while in a vehicle.

DOJ investigators also cleared Wilmington police officers David Simmons and LaVette Williams in the March shooting of Orrin Daniels.

Daniels was shot as he drove a vehicle at officers who had responded to a domestic disturbance. He was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm. Medical workers also administered an overdose antidote because of the amount of cocaine he had ingested before the incident. Daniels is charged with multiple counts of reckless endangering and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and resisting arrest with force or violence.

In the fourth incident, Robert Schneider was shot by New Castle County police officer Steven Cronin after a standoff with county and state police who responded to a domestic disturbance last August. Authorities said Schneider was drunk and carrying a handgun in a holster, and refused police commands to disarm himself. Footage from body cameras worn by Cronin and another officer showed Schneider approaching them raising his left arm toward them with a bright light, which blurred the visibility of his upper body, according to investigators.

While securing Schneider, police recovered both the revolver from his holster and a semiautomatic handgun on the ground underneath him, officials said.

Schneider is charged with offensive touching, malicious interference with emergency communications, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Recommended Stories

  • Fort Lauderdale male escort sentenced to 21 months in prison for under-reporting income

    A Fort Lauderdale male escort Friday was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to failing to report hundreds of thousands of dollars in income to the federal government.

  • Leslie Odom Jr. on How His Theme Song for ‘One Night in Miami’ Echoes Sam Cooke for the Era of George Floyd

    When Leslie Odom Jr. signed up to play Sam Cooke in “One Night in Miami,” he knew that he had a non-acting task awaiting him after shooting: director Regina King had already made it clear that whoever played the late, great soul singer was also who she wanted to co-write and perform an original end-credits […]

  • Most alleged Capitol rioters unconnected to extremist groups, analysis finds

    People unaffiliated with organized movements fuel a ‘diverse and fractured domestic extremist threat’, researchers say Trump supporters attack the US Capitol on 6 January. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Nearly 90% of the people charged in the Capitol riot so far have no connection with militias or other organized extremist groups, according to a new analysis that adds to the understanding of what some experts have dubbed the “mass radicalization” of Trump supporters. A report from George Washington University’s Center on Extremism has analyzed court records about cases that have been made public. It found that more than half of people facing federal charges over the 6 January attack appear to have planned their participation alone, not even coordinating with family members or close friends. Only 33 of the 257 alleged participants appear to have been part of existing “militant networks”, including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers anti-government militia. The dominance of these “individual believers” among the alleged attackers underscored the importance of understanding the Capitol violence as part of a “diverse and fractured domestic extremist threat”, and highlighted the ongoing risk of lone actor terror attacks, the George Washington researchers concluded. Other analysts have argued the Capitol attackers should be understood as “not merely a mix of rightwing organizations, but as a broader mass movement with violence at its core”. ‘Mass radicalization becomes mass mobilization’ While individuals associated with far-right networks were critical in escalating the violence at the Capitol, the report found that members of organized extremist groups make up only a small minority of the people charged so far. About a third of the people charged were part of “organized clusters” of family members or friends who planned their participation together. These small groups allegedly include a father and son from Delaware, a mother and son from Tennessee, several husband and wife pairs, two brothers from Montana, and a group of acquaintances from Texas, including Jenna Ryan, a real estate broker, who took a private plane to Washington together to storm the capitol. The existence of these clusters of participants “demonstrates the importance of involvement in friendship or kinship networks as a key factor in encouraging increasingly extreme beliefs and high-risk, often violent, activism”, the report notes. But the largest category of alleged rioters, according to the report, was a “hodgepodge” of individuals with a variety of extremist beliefs who made plans to come to the rally, originally billed as a “Stop the Steal” protest, on their own, and had no documented connections to existing groups, or even to small clusters of other Trump supporters. These “inspired believers” included adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory, as well as people who simply believed the false claims of Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers that the election had been stolen from Trump and wanted to do something about it. Michael Jensen, a senior researcher who specializes in radicalization at the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism, said the results of the analysis were not surprising. “What we witnessed on January 6 wasn’t a one-off extremist plot,” he said. “We witnessed an instance of mass radicalization which turned into an instance of mass mobilization.” Trump’s “big lie” about election fraud, repeated for months across social media and traditional media platforms, had succeeded in radicalizing “potentially millions of individuals who have collectively adopted an extremist viewpoint” about the legitimacy of the election, Jensen said. “We’re seeing a lot of folks [charged] who look like pretty normal people,” he said. “They tend to be older individuals, that were married, with families, that had jobs. These are not hardcore extremists. These are individuals who got caught in a really extraordinary circumstance.” Many of the unaffiliated people charged in the attack might not have even known what an Oath Keeper or a Proud Boy was, Jensen said, “but they know who the president is … and the president was providing a narrative of fraud”. A different analysis of court records by the Chicago Project on Security and Threats, looking at 290 arrests connected to the Capitol attack, found very similar results to the George Washington University report, including that only 12% of alleged participants were part of militias or other organized violent groups. This initial data revealed, the Chicago analysts wrote, that “‘normal’ pro-Trump activists joined with the far right to form a new kind of violent mass movement”. The Chicago report also warned that typical counter-terrorism approaches, such as arresting members of dangerous extremist groups, would not be very effective to confront this complex threat, which may require “de-escalation approaches for anger among large swaths of mainstream society”. The George Washington University report also revealed how instrumental the alleged rioters’ own social media posts have been to building criminal cases against them. Roughly half of people charged over the riot had their own alleged social media posts used against them as evidence, while about 30% of people charged had “been possibly incriminated” by the social media accounts of friends.

  • Student helpline volunteers see cries for help double among their peers

    As twilight descends on a deserted Bristol University campus, a team of student helpline volunteers gets ready to help tackle the youth mental health crisis throughout another long, lonely lockdown night. “The number of calls that we have has really increased during Covid,” says Chelsea Henshaw, 21, a third-year medicine student who helps run Bristol Nightline. “A lot more people are reaching out to try and find help during this time because things are so difficult for them," Henshaw says. "We tend to have people calling about student life in general, relationships, things like mental health - anxiety and depression and potentially even suicide. And I feel like lockdown and Covid has heightened everything in all of those areas.” She is one of 2,500 student volunteers across 123 UK campuses running Nightline phone and instant-message “listening services” from dusk until dawn. Students call anonymously and receive confidential emotional support, designed to plug the overnight void when most university mental health services shut down. Mental health was already a pressing issue at universities before the pandemic hit, but has spiralled as lectures and seminars shifted online. More than half of students say their wellbeing has deteriorated or been negatively impacted by Covid-19, a recent National Union of Students (NUS) poll found. Just 20 per cent of students said they had sought mental health support. A window into the scale of the problem, Nightline Association has seen calls to its 37 helplines relating to academic issues more than double since last March. Calls discussing depression have jumped more than 50 per cent. More students have been using its webchat option as volunteers fought to keep the service running during lockdowns, and those simply reaching out for a chat trebled.

  • Biden White House: message discipline, no news conference

    President Joe Biden is the first executive in four decades to reach this point in his term without holding a formal question and answer session. It reflects a White House media strategy meant both to reserve major media set-pieces for the celebration of a legislative victory and to limit unforced errors from a historically gaffe-prone politician. Biden has opted to take questions about as often as most of his recent predecessors, but he tends to field just one or two informal inquires at a time, usually in a hurried setting at the end of an event.

  • When will a vaccination for COVID-19 be as easy to get as a flu shot in Florida? | Editorial

    A new, FEMA-funded and staffed mass vaccination site opened on Wednesday in North Dade. And you know the one thing local residents don’t need to get vaccinated at this Miami Dade College North Campus site?

  • Litman: The high court makes it clear that it's up to Democrats in Congress to secure our voting rights

    The Supreme Court appears ready to uphold Arizona's voter restrictions. If Congress doesn't act, more Republican states will push disenfranchisement, especially of minorities, to the legal limit.

  • Trump made Twitter the White House’s spiked-ball cudgel. Ron Klain wants to change that.

    The White House chief of staff is a prolific poster, though the content and purpose is hardly Trump-like.

  • TikTok dumbfounded by clever hack to revive worn-out clothes

    You probably already had this item laying around your house but didn't know you could use it this way. The post TikTok dumbfounded by clever hack to revive worn-out clothes appeared first on In The Know.

  • Kentucky bill would make it a crime to insult or taunt a police officer

    The bill criminalizes "gestures or other physical contact that would have a direct tendency to provoke a violent response"

  • Kim Kardashian Says Media Also ‘Broke’ Her After Reflecting on Britney Spears’ Documentary

    Kim "cried every single day" after tabloids body-shamed her during pregnancy.

  • Teen in stolen pickup crashes into, kills driver during Grand Prairie police pursuit

    The 18-year-old was arrested and multiple charges, including murder, are pending, police said.

  • "48 Hours" investigates the murder of a top UFC fighter's stepdaughter

    A 19-year-old college student and stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris, Aniah Blanchard, was allegedly murdered in 2019 in Alabama by a man out on bond for kidnapping, robbery and attempted murder. Now, her parents are fighting for a law to keep those accused of serious offenses off the streets. James Brown gives "CBS This Morning" a preview of the case, airing on "48 Hours" Saturday.

  • Trump's Transportation Secretary Had Staffers Edit Dad's Wikipedia Page and Help Tout His Biography: Investigators

    A new inspector general's report found that former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao used her office to help herself and her family

  • Compromises being made to pass $1.9 trillion COVID bill

    After nearly 11 hours, Senate clerks early Friday finished reading every word of President Biden’s 628-page COVID relief bill - out loud.On Friday, Senators began debating the $1.9 trillion aid package -- rejecting an amendment to more than double the federal minimum wage over five years from $7.25 an hour to $15…a proposal offered up by Senator Bernie Sanders.[SANDERS] “when the Senator says why are we spending all this money, the answer is that we are living in the most difficult moment in the modern history of this country. Maybe even a more difficult moment since the Great Depression of the 1930’s.”That measure fell far short of the 60 votes needed - and was the first in what is expected to be a lengthy series of amendments on the bill that could extend into the weekend.Liberal and moderate Democrats did strike a deal to offer an amendment that would scale back federal unemployment benefits in the COVID bill to $300 per week, down from the proposed $400.A compromise made to extend coverage...Meanwhile, Republicans have not been shy about their opposition to Biden’s $1.9 trillion aid package.Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has called the legislation "a poorly-targeted rush job." [MCCONNELL] “We're about to watch one party ram through a partisan package on the thinnest of margins. Our country is already set for a roaring recovery. We are already on track to bounce back from the crisis.”The relief legislation includes funding for vaccines and medical supplies, extends jobless assistance and provides a new round of emergency financial aid to households, small businesses and state and local governments. Opinion polls indicate broad public support.If the Senate approves the bill, it will have to be sent back to the Democratic-controlled House for final passage.Democrats hope Biden can sign the bill into law before March 14, when some of the current benefits run out.With no votes to spare, Senate Democrats have tweaked the measure to ensure all 50 of their members would support it, which would then allow Vice President Kamala Harris to cast the deciding vote if no Republicans support it.

  • Former WWE Wrestler Running for Office in Texas

    Dan Rodimer lost a Congressional bid in Nevada in November and previously fell short in a 2018 race

  • Joe Manchin voted against including a $15 minimum wage provision in the relief bill, even though 250,000 West Virginians would benefit from the increase

    The Economic Policy Institute estimates a $15 minimum wage would benefit 32 million workers, but centrist Democrats have continued to block its implementation.

  • GOP Ranks Go Down by a Vote; Democrats Stalled: Stimulus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Republicans are down by one vote as the Senate remained stalled while Democrats haggled over a deal on unemployment aid. President Joe Biden made public appeals on Friday for passage of his $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill, meeting with potential recipients of stimulus checks and highlighting continuing damage in the labor market.Negotiations among senators continued on the details of supplemental jobless benefits, though lawmakers still expect the legislation to pass in the chamber over the weekend.Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pledged the Senate will “power through” the arduous final process of getting Biden’s first signature piece of legislation passed. The Senate is embroiled in the amendment-proposal stage known as the vote-a-rama. The House will need to vote on the Senate’s version, with Democratic leaders pledging final passage by March 14, when current supplemental jobless benefits expire.GOP Down by a Vote as Alaska Senator Flies OutRepublicans are down by one vote as debate on the stimulus bill ground to a halt for six hours while Democrats haggled among themselves on unemployment aid as an earlier deal appeared to fall apart.Senator Dan Sullivan departed Washington Friday afternoon for his home state of Alaska to attend a funeral for his late father-in-law, spokesman Nate Adams said. Sullivan would have voted “no” on the stimulus bill, Adams said. Sullivan’s absence means that Vice President Kamala Harris likely won’t need to break a tie with 50 Democratic lawmakers and 49 Republicans present to vote this weekend.However, Democrats still don’t have 50 members on board for a crucial unemployment insurance deal after Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia wouldn’t commit to vote for the plan. Democrats need all of their Senators to vote for the amendment to attach it to the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that they are aiming to pass this weekend.The agreement, which the White House supports, would have lowered the weekly expanded federal jobless benefits from $400 a week to $300, but would have continued the benefits through early October, instead of terminating them at the end of August. The amendment also makes the first $10,200 of unemployment compensation tax-free, a change that would save some taxpayers from surprise IRS bills.Senate Republicans are working to convince Manchin to back another amendment that would extend the $300 payments through July and wouldn’t make the jobless benefits tax free, therefore adding significantly less to the deficit.Biden Appeals for Passage of His Aid Bill (4:30 p.m.)Biden met at the White House with his economic team to highlight how the latest monthly jobs report showcases a still-damage labor market a year into the Covid-19 crisis, along with hosting a meeting with people who would be getting stimulus checks under the pending pandemic-aid bill.Biden was joined by a Maryland woman who works providing transit to disabled individuals, a self-employed veteran from Washington, D.C., who lost his home to a fire and a representative from Mary’s Center -- a health care, social services and education resource center.“It’s going to make a big difference in terms of their lives,” Biden said. “People in the country are hurting right now, with less than two weeks from enhanced unemployment checks being cut out.”Biden earlier highlighted that the economy still has more than 9 million fewer jobs now than in February last year. “At that rate it would take two years to get back on track.”“We can’t afford one step forward, two steps backward,” he said in appealing for passage of his stimulus. “People need the help now.” -- Justin SinkSenate Voting Stalls Amid Talks on Jobless Aid (3:27 p.m.)While Senate Democrats had looked to have nailed down a deal on the amount and duration of supplemental unemployment benefits earlier in the day, talks continued Friday afternoon, with GOP involvement.The negotiations held up the marathon of votes on amendments for more than three hours Friday afternoon.Democrats continue to work within their caucus to make sure that none of their members would go along with Republican amendments that could sink the bill in the House. Chief among the issues: unemployment insurance benefits.Earlier in the day, a Democratic agreement was unveiled to reduce weekly supplemental jobless benefits to $300 per week -- from $400 in the House-passed legislation -- and extend it through Oct. 4, compared with the end of August.The deal including making $10,200 worth of jobless benefits tax-free.Republican senators said Democrats are still working to line up support for that deal and to ward off an amendment from Ohio Republican Rob Portman to make the benefit $300 a week through July 18. It doesn’t address the tax issue.“They are worried about losing on Portman,” John Thune, the Senate’s No. 2 Republican, said.Key to the outcome could be West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, who has argued for stricter targeting of pandemic relief.Texas Senator John Cornyn predicted Senate would pass the stimulus bill Saturday morning. -- Erik Wasson.Sanders Bid to Restore Wage Hike Falls Short (2:42 p.m.)A last-ditch effort by Senator Bernie Sanders to restore a minimum-wage hike to the pandemic-relief bill is headed to defeat with 42 votes in favor and 58 against.The vote hasn’t been made final, though there is almost no chance it would change. It remained open while Democrats attempted to nail down support for their plan to extend supplemental unemployment through September.The Senate parliamentarian had previously ruled that the phased-in increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025 fell afoul of budget-reconciliation rules, which Democrats are using to get the Covid-19 aid bill through the Senate with just a simple majority vote.Sanders’s bid to waive the rules and restore the wage hike would have required 60 senators of 100 senators to agree to go along with the amendment. But it failed to get even a majority.“An unelected staffer in the Senate should not be in charge of determining whether 32 million workers in America receive a raise,” Sanders said on the Senate floor.There wasn’t even majority support within the Democratic caucus. Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema was among the Democrats who voted against it, saying the chamber should look at the issue separate from the relief legislation.“The Senate should hold an open debate and amendment process on raising the minimum wage, separate from the Covid-focused reconciliation bill,” Sinema said in a statement.Also voting against the attempt were Democratic senators Joe Manchin, Jon Tester, Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Tom Carper and Chris Coons as well as independent Angus King.Biden has called on lawmakers to move ahead with his proposed wage hike on a standalone basis. -- Erik WassonWhite House Sees Bill Speeding Job Recovery by a Year (11:08 a.m.)Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan will accelerate the U.S.’s return to full employment by a year, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said.“Most people say that this bill would pull forward by about a year the length of time it would take to get back to full,” Deese said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Friday. He declined to make more specific predictions about unemployment.A government report earlier Friday showed that total U.S. payrolls in February remained more than 9 million lower than the peak prior to the pandemic. Biden said Friday the report showed his stimulus legislation is “urgently needed.”Deese added that the administration is working to speed up the delivery of stimulus checks that are a key feature of the aid bill that Congress is expected to pass in coming days.White House economist Heather Boushey, also speaking in an interview, underscored that economic recovery will depend heavily on the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.“Just to state the obvious, this all depends on getting shots in arms,” she said. -- Jennifer JacobsSenate Democrats Resolve Differences Over Jobless Aid (11:03 a.m.)Senate Democrats have resolved differences over the level and duration of supplemental unemployment benefits in the pandemic relief bill, according to a Democratic aide.The bonus will be kept at the current level of $300 a week, rather than the $400 provided in the House version of the bill, but they will last until Oct. 4 -- rather than the end of August, the aide said. Senator Tom Carper of Delaware, a close Biden ally, led the talks and will offer the amendment to make the change.The White House supported the compromise. Press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that Biden believes “it is critical to extend expanded unemployment benefits through the end of September.”Recipients will get tax forgiveness on $10,200 worth of benefits under the deal, according to the aide.For millions of unemployed Americans who were able to receive enhanced federal jobless benefits, the change would eliminate their obligation to pay Internal Revenue Service levies on the first $10,200 of those payments.That tax forbearance will offer major help. Unemployment benefits, unlike stimulus payments, are subject to federal income taxes. Many states don’t withhold taxes when they make the payments, so recipients will be required to pay those levies when they file their tax return this spring. That means that the millions of workers who received unemployment benefits could face large, unanticipated tax bills.The deal would also expand a tax provision from the GOP 2017 tax law that restricts how businesses losses can be carried forward to offset future-year profits through 2026. The provision was initially implemented through 2025.In past economic crises, Congress has approved tax relief to help unemployed individuals. In 2009, lawmakers waived taxes on up to $2,400 in jobless benefits. -- Erik Wasson, Laura DavisonSenate Begins Debate as Schumer Pledges to Power Through (9:30 a.m.)The Senate reconvened Friday morning for three hours of debate on the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan ahead of a marathon series of amendment votes expected to last through the night.The first amendment to get a vote will be offered by progressive Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, who has said he will attempt to amend the bill to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025. That amendment is subject to an objection, since the parliamentarian has ruled it against budget rules, and 60 senators would have to vote to add it to the bill. Some moderate Democrats are expected to vote against the amendment, arguing that it would sink the bill by allowing the entire package to be filibustered by Republicans.While many of the Republican amendment votes are expected to be designed to cause political damage to Democrats and have no chance of succeeding, others may go through.“They are dead-set on ramming through a partisan spending spree packed with non-Covid related policies” said Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell on Friday on the Senate floor. “This isn’t a pandemic-rescue package, this is a parade of left-wing pet projects.”McConnell said the economy is “already on track to bounce back from this crisis,” because of last year’s bipartisan virus-relief packages, not because of the $1.9 trillion bill before the Senate this week.“Republicans have many ideas to improve the bill, many ideas, and we are about to vote on all kinds of amendments in the hope that some of these ideas make it into the final product,” McConnell said.For amendments that are in order under budget rules -- such as one to cut supplemental unemployment benefits from the $400 per week in the bill -- it would only take one Democrat to side with 50 Republicans to make the change.“We are going to power through and finish this bill however long it takes,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor Friday. “We are not going to make the same mistake we did after the last economic downturn, when Congress did too little.” -- Erik WassonFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texas grid operator made $16 billion price error during winter storm, watchdog says

    Texas' power grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) made a $16 billion pricing error in the week of the winter storm that led to power outages across the state, Potomac Economics, which monitors the state's power market, said. ERCOT kept market prices for power too high for more than a day after widespread outages ended late on Feb. 17, Potomac Economics, the independent market monitor for the Public Utility Commission of Texas, which oversees ERCOT, said in a filing.

  • UK's Johnson says Brexit problems in Northern Ireland are solvable

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the latest problems surrounding Brexit and Northern Ireland could be solved with good will and common sense. The EU promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal. "I am sure that with a bit of good will and common sense that all these technical problems are eminently solvable," Johnson said in a pooled interview during a trip to north east England.