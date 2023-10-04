Police close down Charlestown Road Tuesday afternoon to arrest barricaded suspect

A 57-year-old Charlestown man faces domestic violence charges after law enforcement shut down a section of South County Trail late Tuesday afternoon to negotiate his surrender and take him into custody.

Police initially went to the home after a woman, who was no longer at the location, told police dispatchers that her ex-boyfriend was intoxicated, threatening to harm himself and had a long-gun in his possession, according to Charlestown Police Chief Michael J. Paliotta.

The woman called police to ask them to check on her ex-boyfriend's well-being, Paliotta said in a news release, and to tell them he had been acting violently.

Law enforcement responds to the barricaded suspect

Charlestown police and officers from other jurisdictions arrived at the house and tried to make contact with the man, Paliotta said.

At 4:30 p.m., he said, state police negotiators, talking to the man in a cell phone exchange, persuaded him to leave the house unarmed and surrender to police.

Police seized the rifle, which was unloaded, from the house, he said. Paliotta thanked state police troopers and officers from Westerly, Richmond, South Kingstown and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management for their assistance.

Domestic violence charges

The man was charged with domestic simple assault, domestic vandalism and domestic disorderly conduct.

He was taken to South County Hospital for evaluation, said Paliotta.

During an arraignment, a justice of the peace decided to allow his release on personal recognizance. A no contact order was issued.

