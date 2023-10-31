Police close Hwy 22 in Santiam Canyon due to suspect who fled shooting in Salem

Law enforcement has shut down Oregon Route 22 about 2 miles west of Detroit at mileposts 47 and 49 in both directions on Tuesday after a suspect from a shooting in Salem fled on the highway.

Police are asking drivers to use Oregon Route 20 or delay travel.

Salem Police said they received a call of a shooting in the 1300 block of Vista Ave SE around 10:30 a.m. A victim was taken to a hospital for medical care. Their condition was not immediately known.

Nearby Morningside Elementary School was temporarily put on lockdown and was lifted just before 12:30 p.m., police said. Morningside sent a message to families confirming the presence of "many emergency vehicles" and law enforcement near the school but said "at no time was there any danger inside our school."

Police confirmed the activity in the Santiam Canyon involves the suspect in the shooting. Marion County Sheriff's Office is responding.

Emergency responders and law enforcement are active on the scene.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Law enforcement shuts down portion of Hwy 22 in Santiam Canyon