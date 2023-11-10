Police close roads, arrest man accused of stabbing woman, dog in south Salem

Multiple roads in south Salem were shut down Wednesday afternoon while police searched and arrested a man they say stabbed a 32-year-old woman and a dog.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 4300 block of Viewcrest Road outside Salem city limits, according to a press release.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she is being treated for her injuries, according to Marion County.

Multiple police departments searched the rural wooded area near the home and shut down roads while searching for a male suspect, who they believed was armed.

According to the probable cause statement, police said they found him on a property near the house on Viewcrest Road at 8:19 p.m. in need of medical attention.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office did not name the suspect but said he also was taken to a hospital.

He is being charged with assault, unlawful use of a weapon, endangering a person who is protected by a court order, aggravated animal abuse and contempt of court.

According to the indictment, the dog died in the attack.

The man is set to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Marion County Jail annex.

Bill Poehler covers Marion and Polk County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Police arrest man accused of stabbing woman, dog in Salem