Police close Ulmerton in Pinellas Park after man barricades himself in hotel

PINELLAS PARK — Authorities have closed a portion of Ulmerton Road while a SWAT team works at the scene of a man barricaded inside a hotel.

The man is holed up inside a room at the Comfort Inn, 3910 Ulmerton Road, according to Pinellas Park police.

Authorities have closed Ulmerton between 49th Street and Feather Sound Drive and asked motorists to avoid the area.

The incident began about 8 p.m. Wednesday when Pinellas Park police investigating a suspicious vehicle at Sam’s Club, 7001 Park Blvd., discovered the car was stolen, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. When police tried to take the driver into custody, an officer struggled with the driver and he drove off after pushing the officer from the vehicle.

A brief pursuit began and was soon called off, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities located the suspect at the Comfort Inn and a Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded to assist Pinellas Park police.

At least a portion of the hotel has been evacuated.

