Police closed West Sacramento roads following overnight vehicle crash that killed driver

A person was killed Friday morning in a West Sacramento a single-vehicle collision, according to the West Sacramento Police Department.

The incident began after a caller requested an ambulance just before 3:25 a.m. at Southport Parkway and Ramco Street, according to archived radio dispatches.

It was unclear what led to the collision. Taylor Nelson, a spokeswoman for the West Sacramento Police Department, said an investigation was underway to determine its cause. She declined to say if the victim was a man or a woman.

Officers closed Southport Parkway between Lake Washington Boulevard and Ramco Street for about five hours as they cleaned up the road.

The roadway has since reopened.