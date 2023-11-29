Police: Clovis 18-year-old suspect in Albuquerque robberies arrested after pursuit

CLOVIS, N.M. – Two 18-year-olds were arrested after a police pursuit and shots fired last week, the Clovis Police Department reported Tuesday.

In a news release posted on its Facebook page Nov. 28, the Clovis Police Department said it had received information that Omarrion Price, 18, "was wanted for his involvement in recent robberies in Albuquerque, NM."

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, Clovis detectives were in the area of the 600 block of Ross when they spotted a vehicle they believed to be associated with Price. Police said that when detectives went to stop the vehicle, the driver drove away at a high rate of speed. Detectives and other officers began a pursuit.

Detectives were able to get close enough to the vehicle and saw a person matching Price's description in the front passenger seat; this person was later confirmed to be Price, Clovis police said.

As the vehicle was heading westbound in the 300 block of West Christopher, Price began "firing a handgun back towards pursuing officers," police said.

Clovis police said the pursuit ultimately ended in the 1000 block of West Christopher, where Price left the vehicle and ran away on foot. "By this time, Clovis Police officers and deputies from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office were able to quickly set up a perimeter," the news release stated. "Clovis Police K9 PSD (Police Service Dog) “Skipper” and his handler were able to track which way Omarrion went. Omarrion was found hiding in the 2300 block of Williams and was taken into custody."

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Sheryka Baca, 18, was also taken into custody.

Police said no one was struck by gunfire during the incident. After a search of the area, police found the gun discarded by Omarrion.

Price was taken to the Curry County Adult Detention Center and faces multiple charges, including with assault with intent to commit a violent felony upon a peace officer, a 2nd degree felony; shooting at or from a motor vehicle, a 4th degree felony; tampering with evidence, a 3rd degree felony; receiving stolen property, a 4th degree felony; and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor. He was also booked on his outstanding warrants out of Albuquerque for charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempt to commit a felony to wit armed robbery, and violation of conditions of probation, release or supervised release.

Baca faces two charges, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and harboring a felony, both 4th degree felonies.

Anyone who may have any information related to this incident is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. Information can also be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program, accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Clovis police arrest robbery suspect, 18, after pursuit, gunfire