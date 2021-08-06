Police: Coal Township man recorded private conversations with Shamokin city council members

Aug. 6—SHAMOKIN — A property manager from Coal Township is facing felony wiretapping charges after he allegedly recorded private conversations with the Shamokin mayor and two city councilmen.

Jesse A. Storm, 44, of West Mulberry Street, Coal Township, who works with Brokers Realty, was charged by Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark with three felony counts of violating the Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act. The charges were filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.

The case was referred to Stark, of the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office, by Shamokin Police Chief Raymond Siko.

Stark reported that Storm recorded the private conversation of Mayor John Brown and Councilmen Scott Roughton and Charles Verano following a city council meeting on June 14 outside the city municipal building at 47 E. Lincoln St. Much of the recorded conversation occurred outside the building and Storm allegedly posted the video and audio intercepts on his Facebook page.

Roughton told police that Storm, a local resident, attended the council meeting and lawfully recorded the meeting on his cellphone. After the meeting, Roughton walked outside with Brown and started a conversation with him. Storm approached and spoke with the two men, police said.

Later, Storm allegedly spoke to Verano about not having enough time to talk during the public meetings, according to court documents.

The three city officials told Stark that they were unaware of the recordings and never consented to Storm recording their conversation. All three men told Stark they assumed the conversations were private, according to court documents.

"I don't try to make trouble for other people but he (Storm) brought this problem on himself," Verano said to Stark.

A second recording allegedly occurred on July 7 while an executive session was underway. Roughton told police that the three-hour session started at 6 p.m., police said.

Story continues

Brown told police that he received a message from someone telling him the executive session was still live on Facebook. City officials could find no device in the room and concluded it must be recorded from the lobby, police said.

Stark on July 20 seized Storm's cellphone using a search warrant approved by county President Judge Charles Saylor. The phone was immediately transported to the Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crimes Lab for forensic examination, according to court documents.

During the execution of the search warrant, Storm allegedly told Stark that he did not record the conversation.

However, when Stark was exiting, Storm allegedly said, "That is not the phone I did the recording on" and suggested Stark was taking the wrong phone.

On July 20, Storm sent Stark an email stating the video he made was a Facebook Live video and that nothing was recorded on his cellphone. He stated that Brown and Roughton approached him to discuss and continue the indoor meeting to the outdoors while still on the same property and claims he was not hiding anything as he made the recording, according to court documents.

Stark issued a reservation order to Facebook directing the company to preserve Storm's account pending the issuance of a search warrant.

Stark said additional charges may be forthcoming pending the examination of all forensic evidence.

Storm was arraigned in front of Gembic at 12:50 p.m. Thursday and released on $5,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 17 in front of Gembic.