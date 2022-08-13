Police: Cobb County man shoots 19-year-old woman, then kills himself after argument

A 19-year-old woman is dead after police said she was shot and killed on Saturday.

Police were called out to Olive Springs Road in Cobb County after the caller said they heard shots fired.

Once the officers arrived they found Crystal Mendez shot and killed in the front yard.

Police said in the same area of the yard, they found 19-year-old Eduardo Landaverde who had been shot as well.

Police found a handgun near Landaverde and said all the evidence is consistent with a murder-suicide.

Police believe the shooting happened after the two had an argument, but have not confirmed their relationship with one another.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945.

