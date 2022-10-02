Police: Cobb County woman arrested for strangling relative to death
A Cobb County woman is behind bars after she murdered a relative by strangling, according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident, which happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Friday, occurred on Loch Highland Pass in Roswell, according to deputies.
According to the warrant, Martha Fortney had marks around their neck with what appeared to be the belt from a robe.
Gretchen Fortney faces three charges, including aggravated assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault strangulation and murder.
The two women’s exact relationship remains unclear from the arrest warrant.
