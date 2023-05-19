Police: Cobb sheriff's lobbyist involved in incident leading to chief of staff's arrest

May 19—A lobbyist for Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens was involved in a car collision which led to Owens' chief of staff being arrested, according to police.

Lobbyist Deanna Harris, former chair of the Cobb Young Republicans and onetime candidate for state House, is named in a police report concerning the April arrest of Maj. Braxton Cotton.

In the warrant for Cotton's arrest, the Cobb County Police Department accused him of lying to officers about being the victim of a hit-and-run.

Police allege that, in reality, Cotton was involved in a collision with a woman he worked with, and that she was driving a Jeep Wrangler without insurance at the time.

Harris is listed in the police report as being involved in the incident.

According to the warrant, Cotton reported his white Chevrolet Corvette had been damaged in a hit-and-run at Macland and Lost Mountain roads around 8:45 p.m. on March 4.

After Cobb police used license plate reading technology that showed Cotton's car was undamaged hours after he said it was hit, he admitted the crash occurred early in the morning on March 5, according to police.

Video footage and cell phone data confirmed Cotton's car had been hit in the early morning of March 5 and that it was not a hit-and-run, according to police.

Instead, Cotton knew the woman driving the Jeep Wrangler who hit him — they work "together on behalf of the same employer" — and he was in contact with her both before and after the crash, the warrant says.

The collision occurred between midnight and 2 a.m. and was not a hit-and-run, the warrant says.

Upon visiting the woman's home, the officer found her Jeep with white paint on its bumper, consistent with it being in a crash with Cotton's Corvette, police said.

The Jeep received insurance coverage the day after the collision, according to the warrant.

Police allege in the warrant Cotton filed a fraudulent insurance claim with USAA.

The location of the Jeep listed in the police report matches Harris' home address.

Cotton, 41, was charged on April 28 with insurance fraud and making false statements. He was briefly booked into the Cobb County jail before being released on his own recognizance.

In a statement at the time of Cotton's arrest, Sheriff Craig Owens said the major had been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

"The investigation is unrelated to his duties at the Cobb County Sheriff's Office," the statement said. "Sheriff Owens will await the culmination of a fair trial before further commenting on the case."

The sheriff's office said on Friday that Harris is a vendor, not an employee.

"She is not under investigation with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office," said spokesperson Nikki Glanton.

Harris declined to comment.