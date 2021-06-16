Police: Cobleskill man intentionally drove into man after argument at motel, killing him

Jun. 16—COBLESKILL — A Cobleskill man intentionally drove his car into another man at a Cobleskill motel after an argument Tuesday, killing the man, police said.

Two dogs also died in the crash and 11 people were displaced at the motel, police said.

Police identified the driver as Raymond C. George, Jr., 53, a resident of the motel. He fled the scene, but was arrested a short time later and charged with first-degree manslaughter, police said.

Police identified the man killed as James E. Williams, Jr., 50, also a resident of the motel. He died at the scene.

The attack happened just after noon Tuesday at the Colonial Motel, 1009 E. Main St., police said.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle that had been driven into a building.

They arrived and determined a man who had been sitting on a bench outside his room had been struck and the vehicle had continued through the outer wall and into the victim's room, police said.

The victim, Williams, was trapped in the wreckage and died at the scene. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

Williams had been sitting with his two dogs at the time of the crash. One dog died at the scene and the other was taken to a veterinarian, but had to be euthanized, police said.

George left the scene prior to officers arriving, but police less than a mile away.

Police believe George intentionally drove into Williams after an argument between the two, police said.

George is a Level 3 sex offender and on parole, police said.

The crash left the motel structurally compromised and unsafe to occupy, displacing 11 residents. The Red Cross responded to assist with temporary housing and other needs.

George was arraigned and ordered held without bail.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are pending, police said.

The Cobleskill Police Department was assisted by the state police, Schoharie County Sheriff's Department, the Schoharie County District Attorney's Office and state corrections.

Other agencies also assisted.