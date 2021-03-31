Police: Cocaine, cash hidden in secret compartment

Mar. 31—MIFFLINBURG — A traffic stop in Union County led state police to discover more than 6 pounds of cocaine and an unspecified amount of U.S. currency concealed in hidden floor compartments of a Toyota sedan, according to arrest papers filed in district court.

The driver of the sedan, Luis A. Rodriguez Gonzalez, 30, of Martinez, Calif., said during a police interview that the "drugs and money" belonged to him, according to arresting officer Cpl. Mark Conrad, state police, West Canine Unit.

The bulk currency was separated in 20 plastic bags, arrest papers state.

Rodriguez Gonzalez was stopped for traffic violations, following too closely and obscured registration plate, near mile marker 197 in West Buffalo Township. The stop occurred at about 11 a.m. Monday.

According to arrest papers, Rodriguez Gonzalez consented to a search after police discovered "numerous indicators of criminal activity" and spotted hidden compartments under both front seats that held the cocaine and cash. A search warrant was subsequently obtained for the vehicle.

Conrad charged Rodriguez Gonzalez with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, both felonies, a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, and summary traffic violations of following too closely and obscured plates.

Rodriguez Gonzalez was arraigned at 10:40 p.m. Monday by Lewisburg District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, who set bail at $100,000 cash and remanded Rodriguez Gonzales to county jail. Charges are filed at the office of Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, where a preliminary hearing is set for April 6.