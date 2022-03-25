Police find cocaine, meth after man allegedly attempts to cut catalytic converter at local hospital

A man is behind bars after police found multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia during an alleged attempt to cut a catalytic converter from a car at a local hospital.

Memphis Police officers responded to the Methodist University parking garage at 1265 Union Ave. on March 23.

Police responded to a call about a fight on the first floor, where a person possibly broke into a doctor’s vehicle and was assaulting a security guard, according to an affidavit.

Officers detained suspect David Medlin and sprayed him with pepper spray, records show.

The victim told police she got off work and went to her vehicle, which was parked on the first floor.

According to the affidavit, she saw a man laying in between her vehicle and his vehicle, and asked if he could move so she didn’t hit him.

He told her was getting something out from under his vehicle.

The victim said when she started her car it made a very loud sound, which made her believe the man was cutting off her catalytic converter, police said.

She notified security, who then got into a physical altercation with Medlin.

Police said the victim’s catalytic converter was cut but not entirely removed.

The cost of the damage is approximately $500-$1,000.

A red power saw was also found next to Medlin’s Lexus, but he said the vehicle belonged to someone else, according to the affidavit.

During a pat down search, police found a broken saw blade in Medlin’s left front pocket that matched the blade on the saw.

Police also found $1,250 in his wallet, broken down into small denominations.

The Lexus was towed.

Police said an officer saw a plastic baggie with a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana inside the cigarette box.

A total of three plastic baggies of marijuana and a baggie with a white powdery substance consistent with cocaine were found, records show.

According to the affidavit, police also found a bottle of Promethazine, a black digital scale, a glass pipe and a baggie containing a crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine.

Various tools were found in the trunk.

Medlin is charged with Vandalism, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts Possession of a Controlled Substance W/I to Manu/Del/Sell, and UPCS-W/I Meth.

