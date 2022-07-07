Police: Cochranton man chases, shoots at hunters

Jul. 7—A 50-year-old Cochranton area man is accused by state police of firing a shot from his sport utility vehicle as he pursued two other men near the borough Tuesday afternoon. Subsequent investigation revealed that the man was prohibited from possessing firearms and searches of the man, his vehicle and his home led to the discovery of six firearms, according to police.

Robert Kenneth McGill, who resides in the 25000 block of Bell Hill Road, was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. McGill faces one felony and five misdemeanor charges.

The 18- and 20-year-old men McGill is accused of chasing and shooting at told police that while driving from one field to another during an afternoon of woodchuck hunting, a deer crossed Bell Hill Road in front of them, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville. The 18-year-old, who told police he was "messing around," shouted an obscenity at the deer.

As the two men continued, they saw a blue SUV pull out from what police said was McGill's residence, according to the affidavit. The vehicle followed them at high speeds to a residence in the 5300 block of Franklin Pike about a mile away.

During the brief pursuit, the men told police they saw the driver wielding a silver-colored handgun out the driver's-side window of his vehicle. The 20-year-old told police he thought he saw the driver shoot a round at them, according to the affidavit. After the men arrived at their destination, the driver who had pursued them exited his vehicle and yelled at them before leaving the area.

After determining that McGill lived at the residence where the chase began and that he had multiple past felony charges, including one charge for possession of a firearm prohibited, officers arrived at McGill's house at about 3:40 p.m. and found him near a white pickup truck. When McGill reached for his back pocket, officers told him to keep his hands in the air and McGill followed the commands, according to the affidavit. As officers approached him, McGill said he had a .22 caliber handgun in his back pocket. The gun, police reported, was loaded.

Story continues

A search of the two vehicles at the residence revealed a rifle in the pickup truck while a search of his home led to the discovery of four handguns in an upstairs bedroom. The guns were found in a bin that also contained hundred-rounds in three calibers, according to police. Cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and multiple forms of drug paraphernalia were found in the bedroom as well.

McGill faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm prohibited and misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana — small amount for personal use and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled before Pendolino on July 20.

McGill remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at .