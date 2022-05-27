Police: Cogan Station man jailed in Union County shaken baby case

May 27—A 30-year-old Cogan Station man is jailed on $25,000 cash after Milton state police say he shook a 5-month-old baby leaving the child with traumatic injuries, according to state police.

Owen Moore, of Pine Street, was charged by Milton state police Thursday with felony aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children and arraigned before Mifflinburg District Judge Jeff Mensch.

The incident began April 30 when troopers were called by emergency responders saying they were dispatched to a Court Drive home, in Gregg Township, Union County, for an unresponsive person, police said.

When officers arrived at the hospital they were informed Moore said he was caring for the child and he gave her a bottle and she fell asleep. He allegedly said she was not breathing when he picked her up, police said.

Moore was later interviewed at the Milton state police barracks and told trooper Jessica Naschke that he "just shook her a little and bounced her in his arms," to try and wake the child up, according to court documents.

The child was examined by Dr. Paul Bellino, of Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, and Bellino said the child suffered two injuries, one from traumatic physical injury and a second due to lack of oxygen to the brain, according to troopers.

Bellino examined the child again on May 9 and said the child was found to have subdural hematomas as well as a central nervous system injury, according to court documents.

The doctor said the findings are consistent with children who are victims of abusive head trauma, troopers said.

Bellino said the results of the injuries show the child was shaken.

Other results showed the child sustained a fracture of her tibia on her left leg, troopers said.

The child is still being treated at Geisinger Medical Center, troopers said.

Troopers said the child's prognosis is undetermined at this time.