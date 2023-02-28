Police: Colfax man caught with five pounds of meth in his vehicle

Feb. 27—EAU CLAIRE — A Colfax man accused of distributing drugs in the Eau Claire area was found to have more than five pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle, police say.

Dalton D. Clayton, 30, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and second-offense possession of marijuana, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $100,000 cash bail was set for Clayton, which prohibits him from having contact with anyone involved in illegal drug activities and requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.

Clayton returns to court April 5.

According to the criminal complaint:

Investigators with the West Central Drug Task Force received information on Feb. 13 that Clayton was in possession of a significant amount of methamphetamine which he was distributing around the Eau Claire area.

Investigators were also told that Clayton was using a white Mercury Mariner owned by the mother of one of his children.

Investigators found the vehicle parked in a gas station parking lot at Clairemont Avenue and Jeffers Road. An investigator pulled into a location where he could observe the parking lot.

The Mariner pulled up next to a black car for what appeared to be a drug transaction.

After the Mariner left the parking lot, police conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle. The driver was identified as Clayton.

Clayton denied that he was engaging in a drug transaction. He said he was simply trying to collect money that was owed to him.

When he was told his vehicle would be searched, Clayton admitted there were drugs in the vehicle. He said he received drugs from the person he met at the gas station.

Clayton said there was methamphetamine in a black bag in the backseat of his vehicle. The bag contained about a pound of methamphetamine. Clayton was subsequently arrested.

Investigators found an additional bag in the trunk that contained more than four pounds of methamphetamine. They also found marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia inside of the vehicle.

Clayton was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail and his phone was seized.

Clayton is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of conspiracy to commit bribery of a witness in December 2019 in Dunn County and of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in September 2019 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the two new felony charges, Clayton could be sentenced to up to 26 years in prison.