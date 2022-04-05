Police collect multiple casings, seek video in pair of shootings in Erie Monday

Erie police detectives are combing parts of the city for surveillance video in an effort to identify suspects who fired numerous gunshots at a vehicle and a residence in separate incidents on Monday.

No one was reported injured in the shootings, but the vehicle and the residence were both occupied at the time, investigators said Tuesday.

Erie police officers responded to the area of East 11th and Reed streets on Monday at about 4:20 p.m. after witnesses reported hearing shots fired. One witness said the shots were fired at a black Ford Explorer, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Tuesday.

Officers learned that some people were standing on the northwest corner of East 11th and Reed streets next to the Ford Explorer. Two people on foot reportedly opened fire on the Ford Explorer as it drove away heading south, Lorah said.

Police found 13 shell casings on the northeast corner of the intersection but were unable to find the Ford Explorer, according to Lorah. Detectives on Tuesday were collecting surveillance video from security cameras in the area of the shooting, he said.

At about 10:10 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to the 2600 block of Hope Drive, near East 38th Street and the Bayfront Connector, after multiple callers reported hearing shots fired.

Responding officers were able to identify 21 bullet strikes to a lower window of a residence on the block, and the officers found a large number of shell casings in the area, Lorah said.

Police spoke to a female at the residence who said she was in bed when the shooting happened, and she and her boyfriend hit the floor and were not injured, according to Lorah.

Detectives are collecting video in the area of the shooting, he said.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie shootings: Detectives seek suspects in two incidents on Monday