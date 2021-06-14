Police: Colonie man arrested with gun, threatened to shoot people

Jun. 14—COLONIE — A Colonie man has been arrested on weapons possession counts after reports he threatened to shoot people, Colonie police said.

Seth I. Buess, 32, of Colonie, was arrested late Sunday morning and charged with second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, felonies. He also faces one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.

The incident began at about 11 a.m. when police responded to a report in the area of Maria Drive of someone armed with a handgun threatening to shoot people, police said.

Officers soon found Buess near the Christ Our Light Catholic Church on Maria Drive. Upon seeing officers, Buess fled on foot. Officers gave chase and soon found him in a nearby residential back yard and took him into custody. Officers also soon located a loaded handgun they believe he discarded in the same back yard, police said.

Just prior to officers arriving, Buess had been involved in an argument at a nearby residence and left on foot, police said.

Buess was arraigned and ordered held pending bail.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Colonie Police investigators at 518-783-2754.

