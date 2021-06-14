Police: Colonie man arrested with gun, threatened to shoot people

Steven Cook, The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y.
·1 min read

Jun. 14—COLONIE — A Colonie man has been arrested on weapons possession counts after reports he threatened to shoot people, Colonie police said.

Seth I. Buess, 32, of Colonie, was arrested late Sunday morning and charged with second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, felonies. He also faces one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.

The incident began at about 11 a.m. when police responded to a report in the area of Maria Drive of someone armed with a handgun threatening to shoot people, police said.

Officers soon found Buess near the Christ Our Light Catholic Church on Maria Drive. Upon seeing officers, Buess fled on foot. Officers gave chase and soon found him in a nearby residential back yard and took him into custody. Officers also soon located a loaded handgun they believe he discarded in the same back yard, police said.

Just prior to officers arriving, Buess had been involved in an argument at a nearby residence and left on foot, police said.

Buess was arraigned and ordered held pending bail.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Colonie Police investigators at 518-783-2754.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Recommended Stories

  • Gen Z is mocking the way Australians say certain words

    Gen Z is obsessed with how Australian accents sound to them and can't help but poke fun at them. Americans created 'naur' as a way of phonetically spelling the word "no" in a typical Australian accent. There is a tinge of playful mockery to it, of course. “Australians trapped in a Jigsaw trap would be like ‘oh naur, it’s Jigsaw,’" @reindeereks tweeted. Some Australians did kind of agree that they do sound like that. TikTok has turned 'naur' into a meme. "Australians when their car gets towed: naur, naur not my car," @theonapple said. In an F-word-laden rant, Australian @starmcg did an impression of an American impersonating an Australian person stuck in traffic. "More swearing and you would have nailed it," someone joked. "It's like you've watched me drive," another said

  • The US should welcome refugees on humanitarian terms, not just economic ones

    In December 1991, about 20 days before the Soviet Union formally disintegrated, my family landed in San Francisco as religious refugees fleeing persecution. This is the point in my tale where it might make the most sense to insert my own story of living out a wildly unbelievable version of the American dream — especially for a refugee.

  • Oil Dips Amid Broader Market Declines and U.K. Virus Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed little changed amid broader market declines and as an extension of virus restrictions in the U.K. tempered optimism around a robust summer demand recovery in Western countries.Futures in New York ended the session less than 1% lower on Monday, erasing an earlier rally. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to extend pandemic restrictions for up to four weeks due to a surge in the delta variant. Meanwhile, investors are also awaiting signals from the Federal

  • Missouri legislators push governor to pardon Kevin Strickland

    The prosecutor’s office says Strickland was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1979.

  • Supreme Court revives LinkedIn case to protect user data from web scrapers

    The Supreme Court has given LinkedIn another chance to stop a rival company from scraping personal information from users' public profiles, a practice LinkedIn says should be illegal but one that could have broad ramifications for internet researchers and archivists. LinkedIn lost its case against Hiq Labs in 2019 after the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the CFAA does not prohibit a company from scraping data that is publicly accessible on the internet.

  • Lithuania marks 80th anniversary of Soviet mass deportations

    Flowers were laid on rusty railway tracks Monday as Lithuania marked the start of a mass deportation 80 years ago by the Soviet Union that was occupying the Baltic nation. People who were considered opposed to Moscow or deemed counter-revolutionary elements were sent to Siberia from Lithuania and few returned. “Two evil forces — Nazi Germany and the Soviet Communist regime — had entered a secret agreement to divide Europe,” President Gitanas Nauseda said during a solemn ceremony in Vilnius, on a day considered one of the darkest pages in the Baltic nation’s recent history.

  • Florida Man Uses Scooter To Chase Lamborghini Thief

    Only in Florida…

  • The G7's billion-dose pledge, heralded by Biden, doesn't add up

    President Biden claimed at the conclusion of the G7 summit on Sunday that his plan to buy 500 million Pfizer doses to share with the world had “generated a commitment by the rest of our colleagues in the G7 that they would provide another half billion.”Why it matters: The 1 billion-dose pledge was the headline announcement from the summit — a signal that the U.S. return to the global table was producing results. But the numbers don’t add up.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic in

  • Subaru Forester gets a more chiseled design

    Launched in 2018, the fifth-generation Subaru Forester received a round of visual updates and a handful of other improvements in its home country of Japan. Subaru's mid-cycle revisions are normally minor, but the Forester swims against the current. As designers gave the Forester a brawnier design, engineers made improvements to the suspension system.

  • Great white sharks are swimming close to NYC coasts, trackers reveal

    ‘There are thousands of them on the East Coast right now’

  • TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

    Christopher Sign broke story of tarmac meeting between Bill Clinton and AG Loretta Lynch during 2016 campaign between Hillary and Trump

  • Biden shares awkward fist-bump with Turkey’s Erdogan at NATO summit

    Meeting comes weeks after US president risked angering his Turkish counterpart by recognising the Armenian Genocide

  • ‘She reminded me of my mother’: Joe Biden meets the Queen at Windsor Castle

    The British monarch hosted the US President and First Lady for tea on Sunday afternoon

  • Nancy Pelosi demands Trump’s attorneys general testify and calls data subpoenas ‘beyond Richard Nixon’

    ‘What the administration did – the Justice Department, the leadership of the former president – goes even beyond Richard Nixon,’ the House Speaker says

  • Biden mixes up Libya and Syria in press conference

    US president discusses relationship with Russia ahead of meeting with Vladimir Putin

  • Trump Justice Department official denies knowledge of snooping on Democrat lawmakers

    Rosenstein tells associates he had no knowledge of subpoena targeting Schiff

  • Nicaragua: Five more opposition figures detained ahead of election

    One of those detained accuses president of launching ‘second dictatorship’

  • G7 leaders push for a 'transparent' investigation into the origins of COVID

    The G7 leaders are pushing for "a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 COVID-19 Origins study" to be issued.

  • Evans traveling to Vegas with Canadiens for Golden Knights

    Montreal forward Jake Evans, who has not played since sustaining a concussion on a hit by Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele on June 2, will accompany the Canadiens to Las Vegas for their Stanley Cup semifinal series against the Golden Knights. Interim Canadiens coach Dominque Ducharme said Saturday that Evans, defensemen Jeff Petry (hand) and Jon Merrill (lower-body injury) are traveling with the team.

  • Father, son plead guilty to helping Ghosn flee Japan

    An American father and son pleaded guilty in Tokyo on Monday (June 14), to charges that they illegally helped former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn flee Japan more than a year ago. U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter, could now face up to three years in prison. Buses believed to be carrying the two were seen arriving in court on Monday. Prosecutors accuse them of helping Ghosn escape Japan in a box aboard a private jet to Lebanon in December 2019. The pair allegedly received 1.3 million for their services.In March, they were extradited to Japan from the United States.That's after a months-long battle to prevent that by their American lawyers. Those lawyers argued that the two could face relentless interrogations and torture. Suspects in Japan are interrogated without their lawyers present, and are often denied bail before trial.Japan's conviction rate is 99%.Taylor and his son are now being held at the same jail in Tokyo, where Ghosn was previously detained. At the time of Ghosn's escape, he was awaiting trial on charges that he understated his compensation in Nissan's financial statements by USD$85 million, over the course of a decade. He was also accused of enriching himself at his employer's expense through payments to car dealerships. Ghosn has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He remains a fugitive in his childhood home in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.