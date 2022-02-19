Police say Colts Neck man drove drunk, killed pedestrian on Route 9

OLD BRIDGE – A Monmouth County man has been charged in a fatal pedestrian crash that killed a 69-year-old township man last month.

John DeTulio, 36, of Colts Neck, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of second-degree vehicular homicide, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

An investigation determined about 1:25 a.m. Jan. 28, DeTulio was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed and under the influence of alcohol on Route 9 near Ferry Road where he struck and killed Berse, the prosecutor’s office said.

Berse had been struck by multiple vehicles and was later pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor’s office said last month.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Steven Connolly of the Old Bridge Police Department at 732-721-5600 ext. 3821 or Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Colts Neck NJ: Police man drove drunk, killed Route 9 pedestrian