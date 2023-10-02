Police: Columbia man shot fellow Lincoln University student while out on bond for assault

A Columbia man was charged Monday with first degree assault and other felonies following an alleged shooting at Cosmo Park.

Terron Shelton, 23, was identified by a shooting victim who said he didn't know his name but was a fellow Lincoln University student and that he kept a photo of Shelton on his phone because of past altercations.

According to a probable cause statement, several people called police to report a shooting at the park on Saturday just before 11 p.m. When police arrived, they found the victim in a car with a gunshot wound to the tricep muscle and several bullet holes in his car.

The victim said he saw Shelton at the park, at which time a verbal altercation began. He told police he didn't want the situation to continue so he started to walk away. He said it was at that time that Shelton began shooting him with a Draco firearm, which police described as an AK47-style weapon. Police found corresponding shell casings at the park, the document says.

Columbia police showed the photo of Shelton to Lincoln University Police, who confirmed it was Shelton.

Police interviewed two other witnesses from the scene who described events as the shooting victim had.

Court documents say Shelton was already facing a first-degree assault charge, as well as first-degree kidnapping in a case out of Cole County. He was free on bond and was scheduled for a jury trial later this month.

A warrant for Shelton's arrest was filed Monday and a judge ruled that he be held without bond if arrested.

In addition to first-degree assault, which in this case carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison if convicted, Shelton was also charged with armed criminal action, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

