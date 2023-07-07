Police comb Sumter neighborhood for missing Beaufort mother who disappeared 2 weeks ago

Sumter police searched the vicinity of a Sumter home Thursday for signs of a missing Beaufort native and her son who disappeared two weeks ago.

Sophia Van Dam, 20, and her 2-year-old son Matteo have lived in Sumter for a few months with Van Dam’s boyfriend, Jonas Jerry Washington Jr., 24, of Burton.

Theresa Van Dam says she last saw her daughter and grandson Wednesday, June 21. The last contact with a family member, via text, came on Saturday, June 24.

Sumter police say they were informed that Van Dam and her son were missing on June 28 and conducted a “welfare check” that day, according to a police report.

Police found Van Dam’s car at her Sumter residence, but not Van Dam or her son.

Tonyia McGirt, a police spokesperson, told the Beaufort Gazette and Island Packet Friday that Sumter police officers returned Thursday and searched the area surrounding the home.

Sophia Van Dam and her 2-year-old son, Matteo, have been missing since June 24 when they were last seen in Beaufort.

No other details regarding the investigation are being released as the search for Sophia and her son continues, McGirt said.

Family members said they learned about the police search of the area when it first was reported by WLTX News19.