Police commander killed, 2 officers wounded in Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX, Ariz. — A 31-year Phoenix police veteran was killed and two other officers were injured when a man opened fire on them during a call about a disturbance between roommates in northwest Phoenix Sunday night, authorities said.

Commander Greg Carnicle has died after being shot, police said.The other two officers are expected to recover.

The shooting drew a massive police response at the scene, with dozens of police vehicles and tactical trucks.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams spoke to reporters outside HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center on Sunday night, saying that she and Carnicle had known one another for years and had worked in the Maryvale precinct together.

"I can tell you this about Greg: I knew him for 30 years," Williams said. "He and I worked together in Maryvale precinct and used to enjoy way too much Church’s Chicken on duty, so to be able to stand here today and say that one of my good friends is lost is troubling."

Carnicle was married and the father of four adult children. He was months away from retiring, police said.

Police: Man opened fire on officers

Officers were responding to a disturbance call Sunday evening about an argument between roommates, Phoenix police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortunetold reporters outside the hospital.

The officers arrived at the house and were talking to the man when the encounter started escalating. He was not cooperating with officers and shot them, Fortune said.

It is currently unknown what let up to the shooting, Fortune said.

The shooter was still inside the residence and the situation was still active as of 10 p.m., Fortune said. Police vehicles began leaving the scene before midnight, indicating the scene was no longer active, but police did not immediately confirm what had happened.

Early-morning procession from the hospital

Many vehicles then headed to HonorHealth Deer Valley, about 10 minutes south, where at least 40 police cruisers lined up, red and blue lights flashing, preparing for a procession.

Other law enforcement officers not in uniform stood on the sidewalk outside the hospital for hours waiting to pay their respects.

The procession left the hospital about 12:45 a.m. Monday. As the SUV transporting Carnicle’s body left, dozens of officers standing in front of their police vehicles saluted the commander.

With eight motorcycles in front of the black SUV and two behind, the procession traveled south on Interstate 17 to downtown Phoenix and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Officer, where another cohort of police waited to receive him.

Carnicle oversaw all evening and weekend patrol operations, the Phoenix Police Department said in a Facebook post. It said he had held positions throughout the department, singling out his stints with the special assignments unit and the K9 unit.

Commander was 'proud to serve this community'

Many of the Valley's leaders in law enforcement said that, like Williams, they also knew Carnicle.

Col. Frank Milstead of the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a tweet that the two "served together in the Traffic Bureau and Tactical Support Bureau, while I was working at Phoenix PD," he said.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he knew Carnicle as well.

“I have known Commander Greg Carnicle since our time at Cortez High School. He is a good man, kind and thoughtful and was proud to serve this community," Penzone said in a tweet.

