Police commissioner announces run for mayor
York police Commissioner Michael Muldrow announced he's running for mayor.
York police Commissioner Michael Muldrow announced he's running for mayor.
A penalty if called would have given Alabama a first down.
Coach Todd Bowles said an MRI was done on Baker Mayfield's ribs and came back negative for fractures.
QB Russell Wilson will be the backup when the Broncos play the Raiders.
Franco was reportedly detained after meeting with prosecutors in Santo Domingo.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama face off in a powerhouse battle at the Rose Bowl.
One fan of this tool 'compares it to Dyson products,' though at just $66, it's a fraction of the price.
Before Super Bowl season comes around, make sure your TV's audio is up to snuff. This stellar setup even features surround sound.
Wall Street economists and market strategists entered 2023 expecting a recession and predicting unusually weak returns for stocks.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
The Eagles have lost four of their last five. They need a win and Cowboys loss to clinch the division
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
More than 125,000 Amazon shoppers rely on this handy device — add it to your cart just in time for cold and flu season.
The Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs, while the Chiefs clinched the AFC West
Save as much as 55% on these fan favorites.
Get these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners for 40% off while you can.
From stylish kitchenware and storage to a sweet Stanley collab, the brand adds beauty to everything it touches — starting at $5!
A fresh slew of labor market data is set to greet investors in the first week of trading in 2024.