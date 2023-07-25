Police commissioner pleased with rise in drug-related crimes

Peter McCall, Cumbria's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner - STUART WALKER / Alamy Stock Photo

A police commissioner is “quite pleased” with a near 20 per cent rise in drug-related crimes.

Peter McCall, Cumbria’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, claimed that although it appeared to be “bad news” the figures pointed to a rise in officers “catching people”.

There were 1,152 drug offences between April 2022 and March 2023, compared with 971 in the previous year, according to an annual report.

Mr McCall said figures were higher because police were “checking more people with drugs”.

While presenting the report Mr McCall said drug offences had risen by 18.6 per cent.

‘Quite pleased’

“That sounds like bad news, but I am quite pleased with that because we are catching more people,” Mr McCall said.

The report also found its Cyber and Digital Crime Unit had investigated 104 offences, made 60 arrests, prosecuted 40 criminals for 183 offences and safeguarded 130 children.

Anti-social behaviour dropped to 4,922 from 6,445 cases, while arson and criminal damage fell to 4,998 from 5,023, it said.

But incidents of violence climbed from 16,811 to 16,912 and sexual offences also rose from 1,706 to 1,719 and public order offences from 4,656 to 4,703.

Robberies increased to 154 from 151, theft offences grew to 5,352 from 4,614, offences against a vehicle increased to 977 from 757 and overall crime increased to 38,826 from 37,084.

Mr McCall asked people to report crimes and information, adding: “If the cops don’t know about it, how can they do anything about it?”

Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner was given permission to take control of the county’s fire service in April last year.

Mr McCall said he wanted to improve the service’s infrastructure but the Fire Brigade Union was initially opposed to the move.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.