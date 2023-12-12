Police commissioner Stephen Mold and friend in new job row

Northamptonshire's police commissioner is being called on to explain how a friend obtained a job at a publicly funded company he chairs.

Nicci Marzec landed the role at the Police Digital Service, which is overseen by Stephen Mold.

It comes after Ms Marzec stepped down as Northamptonshire's Chief Fire Officer days after Mr Mole appointed her to that role in July.

Mr Mold told the BBC he did not play a role in her recruitment.

The appointment was revealed by the Mail on Sunday, which claimed Ms Marzec and Mr Mold were in a relationship, which both have denied.

Ms Marzec, 51, was previously appointed to the Chief Fire Officer role in Northamptonshire by Mr Mold, but quit amid speculation over their friendship.

Mr Mold, Conservative, acknowledged mistakes in appointing her, but resisted calls for him to resign.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) criticised her appointment at the time, highlighting her lack of experience and that she had "no operational understanding of the role".

Last month, Ms Marzec was offered a five-month position as a Strategic Operating Model Consultant at the Police Digital Service (PDS).

Mr Mold is chairman, having been appointed to its board in 2017.

He said: "I am not involved in any recruitment matters apart from the appointment of the chief executive."

He continued that "directors do not get involved in recruitment processes", adding: "Why would I get involved at that level?"

PDS said the role had been "advertised widely" and 48 candidates applied for the position, with two candidates being offered the post before Ms Marzec accepted.

'Astonished and shocked'

Funded by police forces and the Home Office, PDS is "responsible for coordinating, developing, delivering, and managing digital services and solutions that enable UK policing", according to its website.

In 2022, its turnover was £54.5m.

Andre Gonzales De Savage, a Conservative councillor who sits on the Northamptonshire Police and Crime Panel, said: "I'm astonished and shocked at what I'm hearing. I just don't think that it's right and it needs further looking at.

"Quite clearly there must be some sort of reason as to why this has happened, but if true and a robust employment process for a publicly funded role wasn't followed, then it strikes me as being incredibly unprofessional and improper, bearing in mind that Stephen Mold is the chair of the board."

Labour councillor Zoe McGhee, who also sits on the panel, said she was "shocked, but not at all surprised" to learn about the appointment.

Head of human resources at Police Digital Service, Kathleen Stephenson, said: "The Police Digital Service has a strict policy for conducting open, fair, and transparent recruitment processes with all the jobs we advertise.

"Any decision to offer employment to individuals is based purely on the skills and experience they demonstrate at interview."

The Northamptonshire Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner said: "Stephen Mold is chairman of PDS, which is an unpaid role, and he is not involved in any recruitment for the organisation. Questions about recruitment must be addressed to the Police Digital Service."

The BBC has been unable to reach Ms Marzec for comment.

