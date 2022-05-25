Police communications manager accused of sharing private info with man she was having affair with

A Mount Dora Police Communications manager has been fired over allegations that she violated police policy, providing information to a man she was having an affair with.

Krystal Beasley, though, is already fighting back and planning to file a grievance.

“I did nothing wrong here, I’m a professional. I love my job, I work hard at my job. I am humiliated that this was brought to my job,” Beasley told investigators during an interview in April.

She told investigators that she got herself into the situation, but denied violating any department policy.

Last month, a Mount Dora resident contacted police to get legal advice on how to go about getting her husband evicted from their home because she said he was having an affair with Beasley. She told an officer that she also wanted to file a complaint against Beasley over the alleged affair. She alleges that Beasley heard about it, and tipped off the woman’s husband, leading to a chaotic scene at their home, described by one of the responding officers who responded. “He was just pretty violent … because he was breaking things around the house,” the officer stated.

A city spokesperson said in an email they’ve been advised by the city attorney not to discuss the matter. The investigator said the woman’s husband stated in a recorded conversation that the communications manager tipped him off about the complaint, which the man denied when he was interviewed by investigators.

The investigator thought he might find proof of that in her cellphone, but Beasley said when she ended the affair a day before that disturbance, she deleted any history of their texts or calls.

Beasley’s attorney believes her due process was violated because the city offered her a settlement agreement, which she had 21 days to sign. Just a few days later, she received a termination letter from the city.

When we contacted the city about the issue, a spokesperson said, “I have provided you the letter which shows the effective date of termination for Ms. Beasley, which is responsive to the question that you posed previously. There is not a public record to respond to your newly posed set of questions and under Chapter 119, the city is not required to answer questions or interpret public records. If you have additional public records requests, I would be happy to forward the same to our records custodian, the City Clerk, to fulfill.”

The police chief sent an email to the department notifying them about Beasley, calling it a difficult time because she was a dedicated member of the command team, and asked the department to keep her family in prayer.

