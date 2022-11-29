Police complete scene investigation of Club Q shooting, update number of victims

Nov. 28—Colorado Springs police have completed their investigation at the scene of the Club Q shooting and have revised the number of victims, according to an update released Monday afternoon.

Also, starting Tuesday, police will release personal property, such as vehicles, and items patrons and employees may have left inside Club Q.

The return of personal property to owners will happen from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Resource Expo, 3650 N. Nevada Ave.

Anyone who can't make it to the Resource Expo on Tuesday can call police at 719-444-7000, and a detective will return the call.

Police released the building back to the owners of Club Q on Friday, the update said.

Police also have identified more people impacted by the Club Q shooting that happened late Nov. 19 and are looking for anyone else who may have been at the nightclub that evening.

The number of deceased remained at five, police said. Seventeen people were injured by gunshot wound and another five were injured in a different way.

And 12 people are victims but have no visible injuries, according to police.

The five fatalities are being investigated as homicides, police said. They mark the 43rd through 47th homicide investigations in the city of Colorado Springs in 2022. Colorado Springs police investigated 40 homicides at this time last year.

Police believe that more customers were at Club Q Saturday night when the shooting occurred shortly before midnight and may have fled the building with no visible injuries but are suffering from having witnessed the event or have information about the incident.

Anyone who might have been a victim, has information about a potential victim, might have seen something or has information about the shooting is asked to call the FBI at 800-225-5324.