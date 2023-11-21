Police 'concerned' for four teenagers missing on Snowdonia camping trip

Police are “concerned” for four teenagers who went missing while on a Snowdonia camping trip.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris are thought to have been in the Harlech and Porthmadog areas of Gwynedd, north Wales.

They were last seen in a silver Ford Fiesta, police said.

This is a breaking news story.

