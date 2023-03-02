Police concerned if Lakewood man charged with sexual assault had other victims

A Lakewood man has been charged with attempted aggravated sexual assault and related crimes after attacking a woman in the laundry room of an apartment complex, and police are concerned there may be more victims, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Thursday.

Malcolm Hamilton, 26, was charged with attempted aggravated sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary, all in connection with an incident that occurred on December 29, 2022, in Jackson Township.

On Dec. 29, Jackson Township police responded to an apartment building for a report of an attempted sexual assault, kidnapping and aggravated assault, the announcement said. An investigation found that a woman was attacked by an unknown male assailant in the laundry room of the apartment complex at approximately 4:50 p.m.

The victim was taken to a medical center in Lakewood, where she was treated for her injuries and released, Billhimer said.

Further investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit and Jackson Township Police Department identified Hamilton as a suspect, according to the announcement. Detectives also identified another victim in an unrelated incident connected to Hamilton, and charged him with stalking, three counts of burglary and two counts of credit card theft.

Hamilton was taken into custody on February 23, 2023, without incident, and he is being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing, Billhimer said.

Detectives determined that Hamilton was responsible for the attempted aggravated sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary that in Jackson Township last December, Billhimer said. On Feb. 28, Hamilton was served with the charges at the Ocean County Jail, and presently awaits a detention hearing.

“Based on our investigation and the evidence we have compiled, we believe there may be additional unidentified victims, particularly in the Lakewood, Jackson and Howell Township area," Billhimer said.

The prosecutor is asking anyone who may recognize Hamilton to contact Detective Nicole Testa of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 732-929-2027, extension 3489, or Detective Stephen Purtell of the Jackson Township Police Department at 732-928-1111.

