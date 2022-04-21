Police concerned over increase in guns stolen from cars in Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are concerned over an increase they’ve seen in guns being swiped from cars.

So far in 2022, police said 239 guns have been reported stolen -- up 12% from 2021. Nearly half, or 42 of them, were taken from neighborhoods, and 66% were stolen from unlocked cars.

Police said they’ve also seen a jump in thefts at hotels, bars, and nightclubs.

ALSO READ: Law enforcement worried about homemade ‘ghost guns’ on Charlotte streets

CMPD said it is concerned about the rising numbers because repeat offenders often use stolen guns in other violent crimes.

It’s important to secure your firearm. If you are going to take it with you, officers advise that you buy a gun safe that can be secured to your car seats.

Channel 9 spoke with gun owner Corey Atkinson about the issue. He’s owned a gun for more than 20 years and said it was inexcusable for people not to secure their firearms.

“Be smart about it,” Atkinson said. “I mean, you go out and spend money on liquor. Spend money on a box that you can actually put your gun in.”

Portable gun safes can cost as little as $20 to $30.

(WATCH BELOW: Technology ties gun to deadly 2020 west Charlotte block party shooting, sources say)











