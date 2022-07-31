Police: Concord man arrest threatening a woman with a gun

Jul. 31—Concord police arrested a 22-year-old man they say threatened a woman with a gun and was on the run for hours late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Around 10:56 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of Summer Street in Concord on a report of a man armed with a handgun holding a woman against her will, according to a news release.

Vincent Perry was arrested on multiple charges, including criminal threatening with deadly weapon, simple assault, reckless conduct, resisting arrest and violation for possession of 3/4 ounce or less of marijuana.

Police located Perry and "engaged in a brief foot pursuit," but he got away. He was last seen in the area of High Street in Penacook.

Concord police used a K-9 unit and state police aviation unit to Perry around 3:38 a.m. Saturday. He was hiding in bushes behind a home on Community Drive in Penacook.

He is expected to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Monday at Merrimack County Superior Court.