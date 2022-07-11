Police: Concord shooting suspect dies by suicide in standoff with cops in Nashua

Jul. 11—A Massachusetts man wanted on an attempted murder charge out of Concord killed himself after members of the U.S. Marshals Service-New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force located him in Nashua early Monday, officials said.

Evan Mitchell Hollins, 41, who also went by the name "David" or "D", was wanted on an arrest warrant for attempted murder, first degree assault, criminal threatening, and reckless conduct all while armed with a firearm.

The charges stemmed from a July 2 incident during which police allege Hollins shot a man on Duke Lane in Concord.

During the early morning hours of July 2, members of the Concord Police Department responded to an address on Duke Lane to investigate reports that a person had been shot.

Upon arrival officers identified one male victim who was transported to Concord Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators identified the suspect in the shooting as Hollins, and an arrest warrant was issued.

On Monday, members of the U.S. Marshals Service-New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force developed information that Hollins may be at a home on C Street in Nashua.

Members of the task force, with the assistance of the Nashua and Concord police departments, went to the apartment to locate and arrest Hollins.

Hollins was located inside the residence in the walk-up attic.

"Hollins initially communicated with the task force but ultimately refused to surrender to law enforcement," Jeffrey White, Criminal Investigator/Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal, said in a statement. "Tragically, Mr. Hollins died by suicide."

Concord police issued a statement Monday saying Hollins refused to exit the residence and "ultimately took his own life with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot."

No law enforcement officers discharged their firearms during this incident and no one else was injured, Concord police said.

Hollins was transported by ambulance to the Southern NH Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

No further information is available at this time.