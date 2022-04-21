Police conduct 4/20 raid at Topeka business that says it's a 'recreational cannabis dispensary'

Topeka police were among law enforcement officers who executed a search warrant Wednesday at a Topeka business that identifies itself as a "recreational cannabis dispensary."

Members of the Topeka Police Department narcotics unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday at a Topeka business that identifies itself as a "recreational cannabis dispensary."

The search took place on April 20, or 4/20, which is also known in the counterculture as a marijuana holiday.

Authorities carried out the search in the 3100 block of S.W. 29th, Topeka police Lt. Ronnie Connell said late Wednesday in a news release.

He didn't reveal the specific address or say whether any arrests were made.

"The investigation is ongoing as we continue to look into this matter," Connell said.

Meanwhile, the website for Guardian MMJ Recreational Cannabis Dispensary, 3124 S.W. 29th, No. 10, indicated late Wednesday that it had been "temporarily closed."

"Today the authorities raided this store," read a statement displayed Wednesday evening on that site. "All we can say right now is we have representation and will address this."

The statement also contended that Wednesday's search and seizure was illegal.

"We believe we will reopen so stay tuned!" the website read.

This article will be updated as further information becomes available.

