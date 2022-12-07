Police conduct death investigation after 2 bodies found in South Side apartment

Chicago police are investigating the death of two people dead found inside an apartment Wednesday.

Police received a call for a wellness check in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, said Chicago police Deputy Chief Senora Ben at a news conference near the scene. When police entered the apartment, they found two people dead inside.

They were a 27-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man, Ben said. A 2-year-old boy, who was unharmed, was also found at the scene and taken to a hospital.

The two victims were family members, Ben said, adding that further details on their relationship are still under investigation. Their identities and causes of death have not yet been released.

Detectives are still investigating and interviewing “potential witnesses” from the scene, Ben said. No weapons were found at the scene.

“I don’t think the public should be concerned at this point. This is an isolated incident,” she said.

