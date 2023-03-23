Police conduct death investigation after man found dead in Greenville

A death investigation was launched after a man was found dead in Greenville Tuesday.

Around 5:20 p.m., Greenville police were dispatched to the 600 block of Washington Avenue on an unresponsive male laying in a side yard, according to the police department.

Detectives from Greenville police and the Darke County Coroner’s Office were dispatched to conduct an investigation, police said.

The man was identified as 67-year-old Roger Beisner, who lived on Washington Avenue.

No signs of foul play were found during the preliminary investigation, according to the police department.

Additional details were not immediately released.



