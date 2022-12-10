Police conduct death investigation after unidentified male crashes into dumpster, vehicle ignites in Logan Square neighborhood

Chicago police were conducting a death investigation after an unidentified male died in a fiery crash early Saturday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Police said the victim crashed into a dumpster shortly after 1 a.m. after being fired upon by someone in another vehicle in the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road. The victim’s vehicle caught fire and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation.