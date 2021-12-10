Police conduct death investigation at west Eugene apartment complex

Eugene police conduct a death investigation at the Roosevelt Gardens Apartments in west Eugene on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Eugene police are conducting a death investigation at the Roosevelt Gardens Apartments after responding to a call Thursday.

Police were called to the complex in the 2200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard a little after noon, Sgt. Joel Peckels said.

Officers roped off the outside of the apartment with caution tape while they investigated. At least six officers were on the scene a little before 2 p.m., along with several police cars and a forensic evidence truck.

Peckels and police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin declined to give additional details Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors at the complex said they were unsure what happened.

For local stories that matter, subscribe today.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Police conducting death investigation at apartment in west Eugene