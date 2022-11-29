Police conduct hostile incident training exercise at area high school; Campus closed to public

The Sidney Police Department conducted a unified hostile incident full scale training exercise at Lehman High School early Tuesday morning.

Campus was closed to the public due to the training from 8 a.m. through 12 p.m., according to a press release from the Patrol Supervisor with Sidney Police Department.

The exercise consisted of an actor playing as an active shooter inside of the school, the spokesperson said. Student and staff volunteers also participated as either actors or players in the exercise.

First responders were dispatched from a staging area set up near the high school campus, the spokesperson said. An alternate Sidney Police channel was used to be in contact with Sidney Police Dispatch Center.

Multiple agencies participated in the training including:

Sidney Police Department

Sidney Fire Department

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Ohio Highway Patrol

Anna Police Department

Botkins Police Department

Emergency Management Association

Wilson Health

This training was used to prepare staff and students, as well as local first responders on how to be as efficient and effective as possible when handling an active threat on campus, the spokesperson said in the release.











