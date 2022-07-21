Police conduct intruder training at Columbia middle school as questions linger from Uvalde

Columbia police SWAT team members enter John Warner Middle School on Wednesday during a school intruder drill. Columbia police, fire, hazmat and Columbia Public Schools personnel participated in the drill.

The intercom at John Warner Middle School on Wednesday announced an intruder in the building in the sixth-grade hallway, directly across from the restrooms.

"If you're in the sixth-grade hallway, please lock down," said the female voice on the speakers.

"He has a gun and he's walking toward the main sixth-grade hallway," the voice said.

This was part of the Columbia Police Department's school shooter training. There weren't any students in the school, just staff.

The voice on the speakers described a male wearing a gray hoodie, black helmet and khaki pants. It repeated several times the instruction for those in the sixth-grade hallway to remain in their rooms.

"If you're not in the sixth-grade hallway, please exit the building quickly," the voice on the speaker said.

Reporters learned later from Lt. Clint Sinclair that patrol police who first arrived on the scene shot and killed the shooter before there were victims.

"The threat was eliminated, yes," Sinclair said, using police terminology.

There were around 25 police personnel participating in the training, Sinclair said.

It was important for the first on the scene to go into the building, he said.

"When you get there, you address the threat," Sinclair said. "You make it safe."

Columbia police SWAT team members check their gear before entering John Warner Middle School on Wednesday during a school intruder drill. Columbia police, fire, hazmat and Columbia Public Schools personnel participated in the drill.

It comes after the release of a video from the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting, where a shooter in May killed 21 children and teachers. The footage shows police standing around for more than an hour. A report on the response described "systemic failures" but held no one accountable.

The Texas school shooting was a catalyst for the training, Sinclair said.

After the initial response, the department's special weapons and tactics team arrived, staging in the school parking lot and entering the building.

The SWAT team's role was to clear the building after the initial response.

Acknowledging a drill isn't the same as an armed intruder inside a school full of students, Sinclair said the training is important.

"We try to make it as realistic as possible," Sinclair said.

Incident command was established at the start of the training, Sinclair said. Another issue in Texas was that nobody seemed to know who was in charge.

"Anyone can set up an incident command," he said.

At this incident, it was him.

In a report to the Columbia school board after the Texas school shooting, Columbia Public Schools security director John White said he would organize a multi-jurisdictional training at one of the schools in July.

This wasn't it, said CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark. Sinclair agreed.

"This is really just phase one," he said.

"This is one of several trainings." Baumstark wrote in an email. "This one is just CPD. We’ll have another training with first responders from across the area later this year."

It's important, Baumstark wrote.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority," she wrote. "It is imperative that we maintain strong connections with law enforcement and first responders should an emergency situation ever arise on one of our campuses.

"Participating in regular and ongoing training provides an avenue for communication between multiple entities and creates the framework for everyone to be on the same page during a crisis situation."

