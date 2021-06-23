Police conduct investigation outside Haverhill pot shop

Jun. 23—HAVERHILL — Police were outside a Haverhill pot shop Wednesday, seemingly investigating an incident.

Calls to police for information about their actions were not immediately returned.

At 1:30 p.m., one Haverhill police cruiser and one Essex County Sheriff's Office K-9 vehicle were in the parking lot of CNA Stores, a retail cannabis shop located in a strip mall at 558 River St.

Employees of the shop were outside the building, standing in front of the store. Several police detectives were on the scene as well.

At 2 p.m., detectives and employees were inspecting the ground near the store's front door. A Haverhill police bicycle officer was seen near the Comeau bridge shortly therafter.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available. Reporter Mike LaBella contributed to this story.