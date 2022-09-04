Police conduct missing person investigation in Madison County

Taylor Six
The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is conducting an ongoing missing person investigation.

KSP Post 7 was contacted on Sept. 3, in reference to a missing Rockcastle County man.

The initial investigation indicates 90-year-old Cletus L. Gentry, from Mt. Vernon, was last seen at a residence on Miller Drive in Richmond at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

He is described as a white male, 5’10” tall and approximately weighing 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a white 2013 Chevy Impala with a Kentucky license plate displaying 733RPR.

Anyone with information about Gentry’s location is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper Bobby Estes.

