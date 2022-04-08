Police conduct 'suspicious death' investigation involving 61-year-old man near New Castle

Police are conducting a "suspicious death" investigation near New Castle involving a 61-year-old man, said New Castle County police spokesman Master Cpl. Michel Eckerd.

The man was found dead inside a home on the 1000 block of Hilton Road in the Oak Lane Manor community on Friday morning, according to Eckerd.

Police said that the people involved are all "accounted for" and "no suspects are being sought," but the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information or video related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective McNasby at 302-395-8110 or by email at Michael.McNasby@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.

