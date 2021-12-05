Police conducting arson, suspicious death investigation on Eastern Shore after fire leaves man dead

A man was found dead inside a home that was on fire Saturday night on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The New Church Fire Department in Accomack County asked state police to investigate after firefighters responded to a residential structure fire shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Lankford Highway.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the fire and found 62-year-old Edward Bruce Mears Jr. was inside the home, according to a news release from state police.

The home is near the Maryland state line, and investigators found similar incidents happened earlier in the day in Worcester County, Maryland.

State police have labeled the investigation as a suspicious death and arson investigation. The news release said investigators say the death may be a homicide.

Anyone with information that will help investigators are asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com