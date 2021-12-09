Police conducting death investigation after body found inside Sarasota hotel

The Sarasota Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found inside a hotel room on the 900 block of University Parkway.

At 12:30 p.m. Thursday, an adult male was found dead, and police say the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious. The cause of death will be determined by the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information was immediately available Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

