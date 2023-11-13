Police conducting extra patrols in Upton Park neighborhood following recent vandalism

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is conducting extra patrols in the Upton Park neighborhood following a string of vandalism over the weekend.

SPRINGFIELD — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is conducting extra patrols in the Upton Park neighborhood following a string of vandalism over the weekend.

Deputies responded to several calls for service in the area of Upton Park at 8:25 a.m. Sunday, with area residents reporting malicious destruction of property.

Several area residences and vehicles in the Upton Park neighborhood had been vandalized overnight, police said. Vandalism consisted of suspected gang signs, profanity and swastikas spray painted on vehicles, homes, street signs and park benches.

The area was immediately canvassed for any suspects or items of evidentiary value.

"Numerous specific items have been located that will hopefully assist in further investigation and identification of the suspects," police said in a news release.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau is assisting in the investigation. Extra patrols will be conducted in the area, police said.

Anyone in the area who may have witnessed anything, or have video surveillance or further information, is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

