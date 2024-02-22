Police conducting homicide investigation in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in northwest Austin Wednesday night after a man was found dead in a hotel room. Sources tell KXAN it was a reported stabbing.

APD told media in a briefing they responded to a call from hotel staff about the man who had died at 12989 North U.S. Highway 183 service road northbound.

Police believe he was staying at the hotel.

Austin-Travis County EMS told KXAN they responded to a call at that location at 5:02 p.m. ATCEMS medics arrived at the scene at 5:11 p.m. and pronounced the man dead.

APD would not provide further details about what happened or how old the man was.

