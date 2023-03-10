Police launch multi-agency investigation in Gladstone after body found in wooded area

The Gladstone Police Department Police launched a death investigation Friday after a body was discovered in a wooded area in the Northland.

A large swath of the area on Friday was surrounded by police tape near North Broadway and NW Englewood Road. Law enforcement had been at the scene since about 11 a.m., according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Authorities from several agencies could be seen canvassing the wooded area surrounding a pond.

Capt. Karl Burris, a spokesman for the Gladstone Police Department, said KCPD was assisting in the investigation due to the city’s close proximity.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.